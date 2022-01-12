QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

New Delhi : The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of November 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2021 stand at 111.9, 129.6 and 147.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.5 for Primary Goods, 81.2 for Capital Goods, 141.8 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 106.7 and 150.3 respectively for the month November 2021.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of November 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of November 2021, the indices for October 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for August 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for November 2021, the first revision for October 2021 and the final revision for August 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for December 2021 will be on Friday, 11th February 2022.

Note: –