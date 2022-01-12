QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

New Delhi : The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2.        For the month of November 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2021 stand at 111.9, 129.6 and 147.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.5 for Primary Goods, 81.2 for Capital Goods, 141.8 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2021.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 106.7 and 150.3 respectively for the month November 2021.

4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of November 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of November 2021, the indices for October 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for August 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for November 2021, the first revision for October 2021 and the final revision for August 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6.        Release of the Index for December 2021 will be on Friday, 11th February 2022.

Note: –

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.gov.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home

 

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base : 2011-12=100)
Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General
(14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100)
2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22
Apr 78.8 107.6 42.1 124.6 125.6 174.0 54.0 126.1
May 87.6 108.3 84.4 111.5 150.6 161.9 90.2 115.1
Jun 85.7 105.5 107.1 121.2 156.2 169.1 107.9 122.8
Jul 87.5 104.6 118.5 131.0 166.3 184.7 117.9 131.5
Aug 84.0 103.6 118.7 131.9 162.7 188.7 117.2 132.4
Sep 87.6 95.1 126.5 130.3 166.4 167.9 124.1 128.2
Oct 98.5 109.8 132.0 136.1 162.2 167.3 129.6 134.8
Nov* 106.6 111.9 128.5 129.6 144.8 147.9 126.7 128.5
Dec 117.3   139.0   158.0   137.4  
Jan 121.3   136.6   164.2   136.6  
Feb 117.9   129.7   153.9   129.9  
Mar 139.0   143.3   180.0   145.6  
Average            
         
Apr-Nov 89.5 105.8 107.2 127.0 154.4 170.2 108.5 127.4
               
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#        
         
Nov* -5.4 5.0 -1.6 0.9 3.5 2.1 -1.6 1.4
         
Apr-Nov -12.2 18.2 -17.2 18.5 -4.6 10.2 -15.3 17.4
                 
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

              STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry

code

 Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth #
    Nov’20 Nov’21* Apr-Nov* Nov’21* Apr-Nov*
          2020-21 2021-22   2021-22
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 133.9 132.2 109.0 118.4 -1.3 8.6
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 86.3 87.0 69.4 83.2 0.8 19.9
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 92.9 95.2 73.3 83.4 2.5 13.8
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 108.9 117.6 78.7 116.2 8.0 47.6
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 101.7 135.7 93.4 119.8 33.4 28.3
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 105.0 96.2 89.4 99.1 -8.4 10.9
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 108.7 104.0 78.0 101.2 -4.3 29.7
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 71.6 80.1 63.6 81.9 11.9 28.8
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 70.5 72.6 61.0 68.6 3.0 12.5
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 124.8 128.9 104.4 116.7 3.3 11.8
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 120.4 118.1 110.2 120.3 -1.9 9.2
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 226.0 232.0 216.5 227.0 2.7 4.8
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 104.7 98.9 89.2 103.8 -5.5 16.4
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 112.7 109.5 94.2 120.1 -2.8 27.5
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 165.4 177.4 135.9 171.5 7.3 26.2
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 81.8 80.1 68.8 82.9 -2.1 20.5
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 115.0 124.8 114.6 132.2 8.5 15.4
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 114.4 106.8 81.2 106.9 -6.6 31.7
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 105.4 90.8 80.0 99.2 -13.9 24.0
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 99.2 90.1 67.8 90.2 -9.2 33.0
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 139.3 108.1 100.8 112.7 -22.4 11.8
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 144.7 178.1 128.2 158.2 23.1 23.4
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 65.5 68.6 51.7 88.5 4.7 71.2
                 
05 Mining 14.3725 106.6 111.9 89.5 105.8 5.0 18.2
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 128.5 129.6 107.2 127.0 0.9 18.5
35 Electricity 7.9943 144.8 147.9 154.4 170.2 2.1 10.2
                 
  General Index 100.00 126.7 128.5 108.5 127.4 1.4 17.4
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
  Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables
Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199)
  2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 2021-22
Apr 92.4 126.5 7.0 79.0 44.6 139.6 20.3 144.0 5.5 103.3 72.7 140.0
May 106.0 122.8 35.4 61.9 83.7 129.1 88.4 129.5 39.7 71.6 135.3 135.6
Jun 109.3 122.4 63.8 81.2 108.2 132.7 114.9 137.9 78.2 100.1 147.5 141.8
Jul 114.3 128.5 70.9 92.4 125.4 143.7 128.6 144.4 99.4 118.7 149.3 145.9
Aug 108.8 127.2 75.9 91.1 129.4 144.7 130.7 148.3 109.5 121.6 140.0 148.3
Sep 112.1 117.3 90.3 92.5 133.6 140.3 132.7 143.1 129.0 126.5 147.4 147.7
Oct 117.9 128.5 91.3 89.9 140.7 146.1 144.1 153.6 133.8 129.0 148.7 150.0
Nov* 122.2 126.5 84.3 81.2 138.4 141.8 137.3 142.5 113.0 106.7 149.1 150.3
Dec 130.1   95.8   150.3   151.0   124.9   161.1  
Jan 134.4   93.2   149.7   150.1   123.9   149.8  
Feb 125.0   93.3   138.0   139.9   125.0   147.6  
Mar 145.0   109.2   153.9   158.9   133.0   157.2  
Average                        
                         
Apr-Nov 110.4 125.0 64.9 83.7 113.0 139.8 112.1 142.9 88.5 109.7 136.3 145.0
                         
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#            
                     
Nov* -1.8 3.5 -7.5 -3.7 -1.8 2.5 2.1 3.8 -3.2 -5.6 -0.7 0.8
                 
Apr-Nov -11.3 13.2 -31.1 29.0 -16.8 23.7 -17.2 27.5 -28.2 24.0 -5.3 6.4
                         
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind Description Weight Dec’20 Jan’21 Feb’21 Mar’21 Apr’21 May’21 Jun’21 Jul’21 Aug’21 Sep’21 Oct’21 Nov’21
code                            
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 149.1 149.0 136.7 138.3 127.8 111.4 111.3 116.2 117.3 111.5 119.4 132.2
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 90.1 95.4 94.7 110.7 91.5 54.8 82.0 90.2 86.3 86.3 87.3 87.0
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 98.1 103.7 79.2 114.0 70.0 72.4 74.0 79.4 86.9 94.9 94.2 95.2
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 114.9 115.3 113.5 119.6 114.6 105.3 111.3 117.8 120.2 119.6 123.1 117.6
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 140.0 129.4 140.0 143.8 83.4 83.8 110.0 116.8 144.1 120.7 163.9 135.7
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 121.9 124.9 121.7 123.4 101.3 67.1 94.1 114.7 106.5 109.6 103.6 96.2
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 126.6 112.0 110.4 124.3 102.0 73.4 97.9 103.1 110.2 110.0 109.1 104.0
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 78.1 80.2 79.3 89.7 88.1 78.7 76.3 85.1 82.8 77.0 87.2 80.1
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 83.0 70.0 67.6 75.8 64.7 61.9 68.7 68.4 69.1 69.8 73.9 72.6
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 125.0 129.3 113.7 130.9 118.5 113.8 110.1 117.9 112.1 108.5 123.8 128.9
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 131.8 131.6 119.0 127.9 118.1 109.1 116.3 128.0 124.8 123.2 124.9 118.1
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 239.9 205.4 216.8 230.7 202.3 217.1 226.9 228.6 233.8 238.5 237.0 232.0
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 112.8 108.5 105.7 114.8 106.5 96.7 99.4 108.6 108.6 108.1 103.6 98.9
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 122.6 127.2 124.4 140.3 128.1 110.1 119.2 126.9 122.2 115.8 129.3 109.5
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 181.7 179.8 163.6 184.7 168.5 159.8 163.5 171.1 178.8 170.4 182.6 177.4
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 99.0 93.7 92.4 102.0 78.2 64.4 79.7 90.3 94.0 88.8 88.0 80.1
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 138.8 155.6 166.5 206.2 119.2 95.2 125.6 138.4 139.5 163.5 151.2 124.8
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 131.8 109.7 106.3 110.1 84.5 61.6 84.2 118.4 128.7 144.1 126.8 106.8
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 118.5 110.0 111.8 130.5 94.4 76.3 96.3 109.1 108.9 112.6 105.5 90.8
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 103.2 107.8 105.6 114.9 102.2 59.2 87.8 101.2 93.5 90.4 97.0 90.1
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 121.1 136.4 134.5 145.3 108.7 52.2 103.4 128.2 125.1 134.7 141.0 108.1
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 183.9 163.4 162.4 171.3 128.0 118.5 158.0 160.9 165.7 172.6 183.5 178.1
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 76.7 85.0 86.2 93.5 94.9 67.2 75.7 84.7 95.3 106.4 115.1 68.6
                     
5 Mining 14.3725 117.3 121.3 117.9 139.0 107.6 108.3 105.5 104.6 103.6 95.1 109.8 111.9
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 139.0 136.6 129.7 143.3 124.6 111.5 121.2 131.0 131.9 130.3 136.1 129.6
35 Electricity 7.9943 158.0 164.2 153.9 180.0 174.0 161.9 169.1 184.7 188.7 167.9 167.3 147.9
                     
  General Index 100.0 137.4 136.6 129.9 145.6 126.1 115.1 122.8 131.5 132.4 128.2 134.8 128.5
Note: The figures for Sep’21, Oct’21 and Nov’21 are provisional

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR