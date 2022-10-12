National

QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2022 (BASE 2011-12=100)

New Delhi : The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2.        For the month of August 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 131.3 The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of August 2022 stand at 99.6, 131.0 and 191.3 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 129.4 for Primary Goods, 95.7 for Capital Goods, 145.6 for Intermediate Goods and 150.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of August 2022.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.6 and 133.6 respectively for the month of August 2022.

4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of August 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of August 2022, the indices for July 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for May 2022 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for August 2022, the first revision for July 2022 and the final revision for May 2022 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6.        Release of the Index for September 2022 will be on Friday, 11th November 2022.

 

Note: –

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.gov.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home

 

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General
(14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100)
2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23
Apr 107.6 116.6 124.6 131.6 174.0 194.5 126.1 134.5
May 108.3 120.4 111.5 134.6 161.9 199.9 115.1 137.8
Jun 105.5 113.7 121.2 136.9 169.1 196.9 122.8 138.4
Jul 104.6 101.1 131.0 134.9 184.7 188.9 131.5 134.4
Aug* 103.6 99.6 131.9 131.0 188.7 191.3 132.4 131.3
Sep 95.1   131.9   167.9   129.5  
Oct 109.8   136.4   167.3   135.0  
Nov 111.8   128.9   147.9   128.0  
Dec 120.4   139.8   162.5   138.8  
Jan 124.9   139.2   165.6   139.3  
Feb 123.3   129.9   160.8   131.4  
Mar 144.4   145.3   191.0   148.8  
Average                
         
Apr-Aug 105.9 110.3 124.0 133.8 175.7 194.3 125.6 135.3
               
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#        
                 
Aug* 23.3 -3.9 11.1 -0.7 16.0 1.4 13.0 -0.8
                 
Apr-Aug 25.0 4.2 31.6 7.9 15.4 10.6 29.0 7.7
                 

 
* Figures for Aug 2022 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of May’22 and Jul’22 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

             STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry

code

 Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth #
    Aug’21 Aug’22* Apr-Aug* Aug’22* Apr-Aug*
          2021-22 2022-23   2022-23
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 117.3 117.3 116.8 120.4 0.0 3.1
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 86.3 92.5 81.0 111.6 7.2 37.8
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 86.9 75.6 76.5 86.9 -13.0 13.6
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 120.2 105.5 113.8 109.3 -12.2 -4.0
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 144.1 117.7 107.6 136.2 -18.3 26.6
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 106.5 90.5 96.7 98.3 -15.0 1.7
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 110.2 105.9 97.3 109.6 -3.9 12.6
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 82.8 83.1 82.2 84.6 0.4 2.9
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 69.1 88.2 66.6 91.3 27.6 37.1
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 112.1 119.5 114.5 128.1 6.6 11.9
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 124.8 131.4 119.3 132.3 5.3 10.9
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 233.8 189.4 221.7 200.8 -19.0 -9.4
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 108.6 100.4 104.0 104.4 -7.6 0.4
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 122.2 123.7 121.3 132.8 1.2 9.5
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 178.8 184.0 168.3 181.4 2.9 7.8
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 94.0 87.1 81.3 85.4 -7.3 5.0
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 139.5 144.5 123.6 143.0 3.6 15.7
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 128.7 92.4 95.5 95.3 -28.2 -0.2
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 108.9 112.4 97.0 109.4 3.2 12.8
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 93.5 115.7 88.8 113.9 23.7 28.3
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 125.1 137.1 103.5 126.4 9.6 22.1
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 165.7 239.3 146.2 214.9 44.4 47.0
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 95.3 101.3 83.6 91.9 6.3 9.9
                 
05 Mining 14.3725 103.6 99.6 105.9 110.3 -3.9 4.2
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 131.9 131.0 124.0 133.8 -0.7 7.9
35 Electricity 7.9943 188.7 191.3 175.7 194.3 1.4 10.6
                 
  General Index 100.00 132.4 131.3 125.6 135.3 -0.8 7.7
* Figures for August 2022 are Quick Estimates.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
  Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables
Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199)
  2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23
Apr 126.5 139.5 79.0 88.5 139.6 149.5 144.0 149.7 103.3 110.7 140.0 138.9
May 122.8 144.7 61.9 94.9 129.1 151.7 129.5 153.3 71.6 113.9 135.6 137.5
Jun 122.4 139.3 81.2 104.8 132.7 146.6 137.9 150.7 100.1 125.2 141.8 146.0
Jul 128.5 131.7 92.4 97.7 143.7 149.1 144.4 149.9 118.7 121.4 145.9 141.8
Aug* 127.2 129.4 91.1 95.7 144.7 145.6 148.3 150.8 121.6 118.6 148.3 133.6
Sep 117.3   93.3   142.9   145.0   131.0   147.3  
Oct 128.5   89.8   147.2   153.6   129.5   149.7  
Nov 126.5   82.1   141.3   141.5   106.6   147.9  
Dec 133.7   92.9   151.8   154.0   122.5   161.6  
Jan 136.5   94.9   153.5   158.9   118.5   154.4  
Feb 130.8   94.5   143.7   152.0   112.9   137.6  
Mar 153.2   111.8   156.6   169.5   128.9   150.3  
Average                        
                         
Apr-Aug 125.5 136.9 81.1 96.3 138.0 148.5 140.8 150.9 103.1 118.0 142.3 139.6
                         
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#            
                         
Aug* 16.9 1.7 20.0 5.0 11.8 0.6 13.5 1.7 11.1 -2.5 5.9 -9.9
                         
Apr-Aug 18.2 9.1 60.3 18.7 40.4 7.6 45.8 7.2 55.0 14.5 10.3 -1.9
                         
* Figures for August 2022 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of May’22 and Jul’22 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind Description Weight Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21 Dec-21 Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22
code                            
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 110.3 118.8 130.1 151.8 145.1 139.9 150.5 132.7 122.7 115.9 113.5 117.3
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 85.3 86.8 85.2 92.0 91.5 94.4 116.1 118.2 126.2 119.4 101.9 92.5
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 95.6 95.0 96.5 101.8 108.2 79.9 107.3 85.4 87.9 113.1 72.4 75.6
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 121.4 125.6 117.9 124.9 122.6 113.0 118.5 114.1 111.5 108.1 107.1 105.5
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 158.7 163.6 133.8 161.8 154.7 155.0 191.7 129.4 142.4 156.9 134.5 117.7
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 110.4 103.2 94.9 111.6 101.6 103.2 113.8 106.4 99.0 95.3 100.4 90.5
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 109.9 110.5 104.3 115.2 106.0 112.5 118.2 106.2 113.1 110.8 111.8 105.9
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 76.9 86.5 79.7 81.4 82.1 78.8 86.1 86.4 86.3 82.0 85.1 83.1
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 70.0 73.4 72.1 87.4 80.7 76.6 88.3 84.2 88.5 99.2 96.6 88.2
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 108.5 123.9 129.0 129.6 130.4 120.3 139.2 131.1 134.4 129.3 126.4 119.5
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 124.3 125.9 118.1 125.9 124.9 115.3 121.1 123.3 135.6 133.4 138.0 131.4
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 238.5 236.7 227.2 237.5 223.3 186.3 201.0 191.1 188.0 218.1 217.6 189.4
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 108.4 103.8 97.6 102.7 105.2 100.9 109.0 104.9 105.1 105.2 106.2 100.4
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 115.7 129.2 109.1 133.0 141.5 134.0 154.3 137.0 134.4 142.3 126.7 123.7
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 174.7 182.6 175.7 185.4 191.6 180.0 199.2 180.1 186.2 175.2 181.3 184.0
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 91.0 88.9 80.2 95.8 88.5 91.0 97.9 77.9 83.2 92.2 86.5 87.1
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 163.5 151.8 125.6 188.4 186.0 139.8 186.5 126.7 122.5 181.0 140.1 144.5
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 144.4 126.6 106.3 109.9 93.5 90.3 94.3 91.5 98.3 94.1 100.0 92.4
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 113.5 106.2 91.0 104.3 101.8 103.1 128.0 99.5 105.9 115.2 113.8 112.4
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 90.7 98.2 93.3 97.7 104.8 107.8 115.0 108.8 110.9 115.2 118.9 115.7
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 134.7 138.7 106.1 108.9 121.6 111.1 127.0 107.1 118.3 140.8 128.9 137.1
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 173.2 183.8 180.0 215.4 190.4 198.4 232.4 203.9 205.8 212.5 212.8 239.3
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 106.1 115.2 67.4 103.5 92.3 95.4 126.1 91.9 79.6 96.4 90.4 101.3
                           
5 Mining 14.3725 95.1 109.8 111.8 120.4 124.9 123.3 144.4 116.6 120.4 113.7 101.1 99.6
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 131.9 136.4 128.9 139.8 139.2 129.9 145.3 131.6 134.6 136.9 134.9 131.0
35 Electricity 7.9943 167.9 167.3 147.9 162.5 165.6 160.8 191.0 194.5 199.9 196.9 188.9 191.3
                           
  General Index 100.0 129.5 135.0 128.0 138.8 139.3 131.4 148.8 134.5 137.8 138.4 134.4 131.3
Note: The figures for Jun’22, Jul’22 and Aug’22 are provisional

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

