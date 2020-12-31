Quarterly report on Public Debt Management of quarter July to September, 2020

New Delhi: Since Apr-June (Q1) 2010-11, Public Debt Management Cell (PDMC) (earlier Middle Office), Budget Division, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been bringing out a quarterly report on debt management on a regular basis. The current report pertains to the quarter July-September 2020 (Q2 FY21).

During Q2 of FY21, the Central Government issued dated securities aggregating to ₹4,20,000 crore during Q2 FY21 as compared to ₹1,72,160 crore during Q2 of FY20. The weighted average yield of primary issuances softened to 5.80 per cent in Q2 FY21 from 5.85 per cent in Q1 of FY21. The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 14.92 years in Q2 of FY21 as compared to 14.61 years in Q1 of FY21. During July-September 2020, the Central Government did not raise any amount through the issuance of Cash Management Bills. The Reserve Bank conducted five special OMO involving simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities during the quarter ended September 2020. The net average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility was ₹3,49,954 crore during the quarter.

Total liabilities (including liabilities under the ‘Public Account’) of the Government, as per provisional data, increased to ₹107,04,294 crore at end-September 2020 from ₹101,35,600 crore at end-June 2020. Public debt accounted for 91.1 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2020. Nearly 29.1 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years. The ownership pattern indicates a share of commercial banks at 38.6 per cent and at 25.3 per cent for insurance companies at end-September 2020.

The yields on G-Secs hardened during the quarter ended September 2020, which was due to apprehensions about the Central Government further raising the borrowing amount from revised estimate of ₹12 lakh crore amid the strained fiscal position, no rate cut by MPC in its meeting held on 4th August 2020, geo political issue with China and higher retail inflation data.

Click link below to view Public Debt Management Quarterly Report- July- September 2020

https://dea.gov.in/sites/default/files/Quarterly%20Report%20on%20Public%20Debt%20Management%20for%20the%20Quarter%20Jul%20-%20Sep%202020.pdf

