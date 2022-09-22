Quantela to Roll Out Land and Property Digital Registry Services Across Odisha State

Bhubaneswar : Quantela Inc, India’s urban infrastructure digitization leader, and the registration wing of the government of Odisha jointly announced a new partnership to provide digital land registry services in the State of Odisha. The partnership aims to enhance the land and property transaction process for the citizens by improving the current computerized e-Registration services offered at 191 registration offices across the State.

The end-to-end digital conversion and automation of land documents, effective land registration, and simplified land records administration will speed up the receiving, processing, and delivery of all services related to land registration.

“The implementation of the digitized land registry system in Odisha improves efficiency, accuracy, and security of all documents, and reduces waiting time,” said Ravi Gulati, Senior Vice President -APAC- Quantela.

“At Quantela, we are committed to delivering the outcomes our customers desire, not technology alone.Deed registration will now take only 30 minutes. Encumbrance certificates and other important services will be provided on the same day.” Ravi added.

“We have the pleasure of collaborating with TerraCIS Technologies Ltd, a group company of Quantela for the third term to Build, operate, manage & Transfer (BOT) the e-Registration project in Odisha through the competitive bidding process ,”said Shri Jyotiprakash Das, IAS, IGR, Odisha.

“The solution ensures hassle-free services to the citizen of the State within the desired time frame. It provides the automation of information updates for each transaction and near-real-time data accessibility and increases operational efficiency,” Shri Jyotiprakash Das, IAS added.