Quality Council of India introduces QCI Surajya Recognition & Ranking Framework to Drive Excellence in Key Sectors

The Quality Council of India (QCI) is introducing the QCI Surajya Recognition & Ranking Framework, an empowering initiative designed to drive excellence among states to improve quality of life of citizens for a Viksit Bharat. This framework is categorized under four pillars: Shiksha (Education), Swasthya (Health), Samriddhi (Prosperity), and Sushasan (Governance). The Surajya Recognition acknowledges the outstanding performance and commitment to quality by states and organisations in these vital areas.

Enhancing the quality of education (Shiksha) through robust accreditation and certification processes. Guaranteeing superior healthcare (Swasthya) services throughout the nation and upholding the highest standards of medical care in every region. Driving economic prosperity (Samriddhi) through quality assurance in manufacturing and industrial practices. Ensuring transparent, accountable, and responsive governance (Sushasan) that upholds the highest standards of quality.

The August rankings focus on Shiksha, Swasthya, and Samriddhi, with Sushasan to feature in future editions.

In the Shiksha Rankings, Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest number of accreditations, assessments, and ratings. Delhi, as a union territory, also ranks prominently.

In the Swasthya category, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Manipur stand out with complete certification in the Ayushman Arogya Yojana (NABH), while Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra lead in the Medical Entry Level Testing Labs (MELT) rankings (NABL). Among the union territories, Chandigarh excels with 100% certification in Ayushman Arogya Yojana, and Jammu & Kashmir shows commendable performance with a 71.43% certification rate. Delhi, followed by Jammu & Kashmir, excels in MELT.

In the Samriddhi category, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan lead with the highest number of ZED certifications, particularly in the Micro category. Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi also achieved significant certifications in ZED. For the MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme, Maharashtra and Bihar are the top performers.

Introducing the Surajya Recognition and Ranking Framework, Shri Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, stated, “Our states are our strengths, and their collective synergy is the driving force behind creating a Viksit Bharat. Through Surajya, we aim to promote high standards and best practices in key sectors of India, paving the way for states to achieve and maintain the highest standards of excellence. This initiative celebrates their commitment to quality and continuous improvement.”

The QCI Surajya Recognition & Ranking Framework, beginning with the August 2024 rankings, sets a new benchmark for excellence across the nation. The rankings have been compiled, incorporating both monthly and cumulative figures across various initiatives to ensure a comprehensive and balanced evaluation. It aims to create a developed India by recognizing and rewarding states and organizations that excel in quality and innovation. With a strong emphasis on enhancing collaborative governance and fostering sustainable development, this framework is a significant step towards building a prosperous and quality-driven Viksit Bharat.