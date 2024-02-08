Quality and Sustainability to define India’s journey to become developed by 2047: Shri Piyush Goyal

New Delhi,8th February: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public, Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said that it is important to understand and appreciate the importance of Quality. While addressing the students at the Convocation Ceremony of the first batch of ‘Gunvatta Gurukul Program’ of the Quality Council of India (QCI), the Minister said for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi quality and sustainability are two most important issues that will define the nation’s journey in becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Shri Goyal expressed his confidence in the Prime Minister providing quality of living to the citizens in his third term, as he has worked towards providing ease of living to the people in his second term. Further, while speaking to the students, the Minister urged the graduating students to create a young confident ecosystem that respects ‘Zero Effect and Zero Defect’. He said that India cannot become a developed nation unless we respect the environment and imbibe quality and sustainability as prime focus that will help India reach the ‘golden era’ that our country once enjoyed.

With an aim to strengthen the young force of India, nearly 20% of the total world youth population, QCI celebrates the first convocation ceremony of the first batch of the Gunvatta Gurukul, a ground-breaking initiative aligned with the vision of preparing and propelling youth to become an integral part of the Developed India, a Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

The initiative aims to empower young minds and equip them for success in the dynamic job market and provide them a platform to gain insights on the governance and public policies. In the first batch, 87 bright young professionals graduated with a recognition from QCI for their dedication and achievements.

The success of the first batch paves the way for the second batch, commencing on February 9, 2024. With its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, Gunvatta Gurukul is poised to make a significant impact on India’s future.