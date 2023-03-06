PVR CINEMAS UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST 11-SCREEN MULTIPLEX IN CHENNAI; CROSSES 100-SCREEN MILESTONE IN THE CITY POST MERGER WITH INOX

PVR Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibition company in India, post the merger with INOX Leisure Limited has announced the opening of a new 11-screen multiplex in Phoenix Market city, Chennai, Tamil Nadu today. The opening marks the re-launch of the earlier Luxe Cinemas, a popular destination for city residents in a new avatar.

With this launch, PVR crosses the 100-screen milestone in Chennai as part of the joint entity with a presence of 105 screens in 16 cinemas. The merged entity strengthens its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 136 screens in 22 properties and consolidates its presence in South India with 519 screens in 93 properties.

The multiplex is located in Velachery, one of the commercial and residential hubs in South Chennai and has a geographical advantage in terms of the connectivity to other parts of the city. The property has a seating capacity of 2688 and is also home to IMAX, PVR’s second in Chennai and its 17th IMAX Screen in the country making it the largest IMAX Partner in the Country.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “The Southern region is a critical market for us with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand. We are extremely grateful to audiences in South who came out to watch movies in large numbers in theatres post the pandemic signaling the revival of the film exhibition industry. Non- Hindi Indian movies have broken the thresholds of geographical and language barriers expanding the movie viewing market with subtitles/dubbing in multiple languages aided by their larger-than-life appeal in formats such as IMAX and 3D and have also provided us global recognition.”

The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including laser projection system, Dolby Atmos sound and 3D powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution. The expressive and opulent design of the cinema greets the guests with a grand atrium and a cozy and warm lounge creates an elegant and sophisticated experience. The stunning interiors with ample open spaces will offer a delightful experience to the movie buffs as they enjoy the thoughtfully curated ambience. Luxe will also be a go-to destination for innovative F&B concepts and elaborate gourmet choices. Patrons will also be able to enjoy these gourmet food options within the comfort of their homes by ordering them through food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited, said, “We have always believed in setting new benchmarks as we aim to offer an unparalleled movie-watching experience to the movie-lovers in the city of Chennai. Luxe is also home to IMAX, which is the most immersive movie experience in the world, with heart pounding audio, 40% larger image, a dual projection system, highest quality 3D and remarkably striking interiors. The new cinema will also be destination of choice for food connoisseurs, thanks to a vast menu, serving gourmet delicacies.”

Chennai serves as the gateway of the culture of South India and is a major film production center, home to the Tamil film industry. The magic of southern cinema is spreading across India, bringing in a larger share to the overall revenue of the entertainment space than ever before.

With this opening, the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 159 screens across 28 properties in 22 cities in this fiscal.