PVR Cinemas forays into commercial and residential highly specialized cleaning and disinfection services with the launch of V-Pristine

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, the largest film exhibitor company in India, known for deploying the best global standards of safety and hygiene beyond what is mandated by the government will now offer customized cleaning and disinfecting solutions for commercial and residential segments under its newly launched business vertical V-Pristine. The brand intends to take care of the most precious personal and private spaces and provide the same quality and standards that the customer is used to experience at all our luxurious and premium cinemas.

As most start-ups are born to satisfy an inherent need of consumers, this business practice too was the result of many innovations that the company ventured into during the pandemic. The primary aim was to capitalize on the existing capabilities of the PVR housekeeping staff, advanced ULV machines and medical grade disinfectants when cinemas were shut to extend its highly advanced sanitization services to its employees, their friends and families. With their overwhelming feedback and request for specialized cleaning, the service portfolio was enhanced to include a bouquet of exclusive, ultra-premium highly personalized cleaning and sanitization services catering to the needs of discerning clientele who treat their homes and office spaces as the extension of their core values.

V-Pristine service portfolio has been curated keeping in mind the challenges faced by households with kids and pets or elderly people staying on their own, working couples with little or no time for cleaning or supervision, people in transit – shifting homes or owning property in cities other than where they live.

Currently, V-Pristine is available in Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad) with 1000+ residences and offices across 46 cities covered in the first phase of trials covering 6 months. The company now aims to expand the services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata shortly with an exclusive network of trained 100% vaccinated service professionals with exceptional housekeeping and interpersonal skills to cater to varied needs of customer across these regions.

V-Pristine offers highly mechanized comprehensive range of polishing of marble and wooden flooring, upholstery and carpet shampooing, leather cleaning and protection, disinfection and sanitization, deep cleaning of personal and professional spaces and much more for residential and commercial customers. Using this service, customers would not have to bother about the quality, clutter, privacy or fear of loss or damage to their assets.

V-Pristine uses chemicals which are EPA and FDA certified. To measure its service performance, it takes the help of various devices such as the ATP Meter for surface disinfection, Gloss Meter for polishing performance.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd. Said, ‘’Apart from maintaining global standards of safety at all our cinemas, we have now forayed into a new segment with the launch of

V-Pristine, extending our impeccable housekeeping standards beyond cinemas. With this initiative, we hope to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services that meet the highest standards. There is a gap between the quality of the service delivered by the home maids/ servants and the present solution providers use the ‘One size fits all’ approach while V-Pristine personalizes the requirement of each customer.

He further added, “Customer attitudes, behaviors and purchasing habits are changing as the world steps into the new normal and many of these new ways will persist post-pandemic. With change comes the opportunity to create new things. It has been our pleasure to be able to deliver more innovative offerings to our patrons and set new milestones for ourselves. With this initiative, we also aim to generate employment opportunities for hospitality professionals and new skill development of our existing staff”.

Considering cleaning homes, residences, offices, etc. requires a completely different set of skills, and equipment than maintaining cinemas, PVR has partnered with leading global brands like Diversey, TASKI, Dyson, 3M and Bosch. In addition to providing certified chemicals and tools, Diversey will invest in training and certification of the staff.

V-Pristine has also partnered with MyGate, India’s largest community app, which serves over 25,000 gated communities and 3.5 million homes. Via this partnership, V-Pristine will list all its offerings on MyGate’s Home Services. The company will also work with MyGate and the communities on its platform to offer its services for residents through engagement programmes, such as sampling drives and community contests.

Bookings can be made by calling on 8800900009 on V-Pristine Contact Centre (10 am – 7 pm). The company will be shortly launching its own App and website from which the customers too can book the service.