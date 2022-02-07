PVR announces the February blockbuster movie month with an exhilarating Movie Trailer Mash up to make consumers aware of upcoming movies

New Delhi: With cinemas opening up across the country and the third wave ebbing, PVR expects movie goers to resume their big screen experience with new releases of Bollywood, Hollywood and Regional movies that will unfold from February 11 onwards. To announce the arrival of the exciting movie line up spanning a wide genre in February, PVR has released a captivating Movie Trailer Mash up informing audiences of what’s in store for their out-of-home entertainment.

February 11 has some great movies releasing on the same day. This includes the Bollywood Comedy Drama, ‘Badhai Do’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar; Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in the Mystery Thriller, ‘Death on the Nile’; Halle Berry in the Sci-Fi ‘Moonfall’ and Jennifer Lopez starring in the romantic musical comedy-drama, ‘Marry Me’. Tom Holland starrer, action-adventure, ‘Uncharted’ awaits the big screen release on February 18 while Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi star in the Tamil action thriller ‘Valimai’ (also in Telugu and Hindi). Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Alia Bhatt as the female protagonist will finally see the light of the day on February 25. Francis Ford Coppola’s restored version of ‘The Godfather’ returns for its 50th anniversary on February 25.

Expressing huge optimism on the busy movie season ahead, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “The 3rd wave of Covid -19, fuelled by the Omicron variant led to re-imposing of restrictions on operations resulting in blockbuster content such as Jersey, RRR, Prithviraj etc deferring release. However given the low severity of the variant and various State Governments reluctance in completely shutting down cinemas, producers have been quick to announce their fresh release dates. With the movie viewing experience taking an intermission after the Big Ticket ’83 release on 24th December, we wanted to bring back the excitement of the Big Screen experience. Hence, we have come up with a thought provoking ‘Movie Trailer Mash Up’ for our patrons so that they know what’s the movie line up at a glance helping them plan what they would want to watch when these movies hit the cinemas”.

March sustains the momentum of the Big Screen resumption with the biographical sports film, ‘Jhund’ that has Amitabh Bachchan at the leading role and Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Batman’ releasing on

March 4. Radhey Shyam (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi) is slated for release on 11th March with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ on 18th March. S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam), Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’, Comedy Horror ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa2’ and Sandra Bullock’s romantic, adventure, comedy ‘The Lost City’ release back to back on 25th March. The month ends with

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ on 31st March.

The third quarter was marked with strong performances from movies such as Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals (during November’21), Spiderman: No way Home, Pushpa and ‘83 (during December’21), delivering excellent box office collections.