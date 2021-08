New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze medal after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women’s singles match. PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at Games.

“PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,” tweets President of India.