New Delhi: In Badminton, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will face Wang Zhi Yi of China in the Women’s Singles title clash of the Singapore Open Tournament tomorrow.

The two-time Olympic medallist stormed into the final after defeating Japanese world No. 38 Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in the semifinals today. This is the third time this year that Sindhu has moved into the final of a tournament.

In other the semifinal, Wang Zhi Yi outclassed Japan’s Aya Ohori, 21-14, 21-14.