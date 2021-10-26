PV Sindhu associates with Spinny as one of the captains of #SquadSpinny

Gurugram: Spinny – a full-stack online-to-offline retail platform for buying and selling used cars – today announced the association of badminton icon PV Sindhu as one of the captains of Squad Spinny. With this association, Spinny aims to strengthen its brand vision of helping young Indians realise their dreams and aspirations, by providing a simple and delightful car buying and selling experience.

Spinny’s intent is to create something that inspires young India to achieve more and more. One step in this direction is the Spinny logo on her competition jersey.

Speaking of the association, PV Sindhu, said, “Spinny is a great brand to be associated with and I am pleased to be on board as one of the captains of Squad Spinny. I appreciate how their transparency establishes a relationship of trust with customers. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny® on their own to sell my car – I know they wouldn’t just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it. That made my decision to be associated with the brand, much simpler.

Welcoming Sindhu on board as one of the captains of Squad Spinny, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO – Spinny, said, “We believe PV Sindhu is a great inspiration for new-age Indians. Given the kind of hard work and tenacity that PV Sindhu has displayed while fulfilling her ambitions and goals, she is an inspiration for the country. Her grit and resilience are mirrored with our own, as we strive to serve an unparallel car buying and selling experience. We are delighted with this association and wholeheartedly welcome our new captain to the squad.”

Sindhu added: “Most of my journeys have been in the car, be it going for practice sessions, road trips or long drives with my family. Since a personal car is a safe and convenient mode of transport, I believe trust is an indispensable element for customers while buying or selling cars. The brand’s focus on transparency and quality fosters that trust, which is crucial for any customer. I’m impressed with their end-to-end solutions for buyers and sellers and their stellar track record.”

A true believer in Spinny’s unique value proposition and customer-centricity, PV Sindhu’s car – that her family sold with SellRight by Spinny, even before this formal association – will be listed on Spinny platform. Proceeds from the sale of her vehicle will be donated to Suchitra Badminton Academy to support younger badminton talent in Hyderabad, an institute where she’s been training for years.