Pushpavant Sharma, IIS passes away

New Delhi: Another senior officer of the Indian Information Service, Shri Pushpavant Sharma succumbed to Covid infections today. He breathed his last at the Jaypee Hospital, Noida this morning after a prolonged battle with his illness. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and Asthma in various hospitals for last two weeks.

58 years old Pushpavant Sharma, Deputy Director, was posted as Assistant Press Registrar in the office of Registrar of Newspapers of India. During his illustrious career of over 34 years in IIS, he served in various media units under Ministry of I&B including PIB (Muzaffarpur and Patna), DFP (Muzaffarpur), AIR News (Ranchi), DD News (Patna and New Delhi). He had also served as president of IIS Association (IISA).He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Senior Officials in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting have condoled the death of Pushpavant Sharma. The officer will be remembered for his professional competence and dedication to public service.

Earlier this month, three other senior IIS officers Narendra Kaushal (ADG, PIB), Manikant Thakur (Media Chief, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and Sanjay Kumar (Deputy Director, PIB) succumbed to COVID complications.