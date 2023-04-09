Pushpa-2 would be shot in erstwhile Maoist hotbed of Swabhiman Anchala in Malkangiri district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Allu Arjun-starrer upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2’ is all set to be shot in the beautiful and scenic Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri .Some scenes of Pushpa sequel will be filmed here. Shooting is likely to start by the first week of May.

A six-member team led by P. Venketeswar Rao, Production Manager of Mythri Movie Makers, visited Hantalaguda, Sarkubandha Hanging Bridge and other locations of the area ahead of the shooting.

They met the District Collector and SP to seek permission for the shooting, which is likely to start by the first week of May. They also assured the officials regarding adherence to rules and regulations during the shooting.