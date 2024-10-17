Puri Srimandir Servitors Urge PM Modi to Ensure Use of Pure Desi Ghee in Mahaprasad

Following the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) decision to use only OMFED ghee for Mahaprasad preparation and temple lighting, members of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have requested his intervention to allow the use of pure desi cow ghee, emphasizing the need to maintain the sanctity of Mahaprasad.

In their letter, the servitors urged the Prime Minister to take action to establish a gaushala at Lord Jagannath’s Amrutarohini plot. They argued that this would ensure a steady supply of pure desi ghee while promoting cow welfare, aligning with the “gau-raksha” initiatives he champions.

The SJTA’s decision to use OMFED ghee was made during a meeting on Tuesday, and the SJTA chief administrator has informed the MD of OMFED about the new directive, requesting the establishment of a special depot for this purpose.