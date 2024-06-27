Puri Srimandir Might Implement Online Darshan Booking System: Puri Gajapati Maharaja

Devotees may soon avoid long queues to enter Puri Srimandir if a new proposal for online registration of slots is implemented. The plan, still in its early stages, aims to allow devotees to book their prayer slots in advance, reducing wait times. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba explained that slot-wise entry would enable visitors to choose a specific time for darshan, allowing them to explore other places if their desired slot is unavailable. This initiative aims to enhance the overall experience for devotees visiting the 12th-century shrine.