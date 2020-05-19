Puri reports 4 new #COVID19 positive cases, total tally in the district 33

Puri: Puri reports 4 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district 33.

Of the total 102 new COVID19 cases, Jajpur reports 31 cases, Jagatsinghpur 23 (20 reported yesterday), Bhadrak 21, Kendrapada 8,Cuttack 4, Khurda 4, Puri 4, Angul 4, Balasore 2, Sambalpur 2, Nayagarh 2. One COVID19 patient from Cuttack dist, who was admitted at AIIMS BSSR dies. It should be noted that Odisha reports 102 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hours taking the total count to 978. Active cases in the state 696. 1 more death reported. Total death tally at 5. Total 277 people recovered.

