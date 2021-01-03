Puri: Puri Jagannath Temple Reopens For Public With Covid-19 Protocols . Puri Jagannath Temple reopened for public today after a closure of over nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have to bring in with them the Covid-19 negative test certificate which has been mandatory for them to enter the shrine. Each person before entry has to produce the proof of being Covid negative as per guidelines of the administration for outside people.The temple will open at 8 am for public entry. After successful completion of darshan of deities by city’s residents over past 9 days from December 23 to 31 last, the district administration had earlier fixed January 3 for entry of people outside the pilgrim town.Covid guidelines like use of facemask and maintaining social distancing would be followed by the visitors who would enter the shrine in batches.

