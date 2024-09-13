Puri Imposes 3-Month Poultry Farming Ban in Bird Flu Hotspots

To combat the bird flu outbreak, Puri district has imposed a 3-month poultry farming ban in Pipili, Delang, Nimapara, and Satyabadi, restricting poultry activities within a 1-kilometer radius of infected zones and limiting chicken transportation to a 10-kilometer radius. Chicken samples will be tested every 15 days, and the ban will be reassessed if results are negative.

The H5N1 avian influenza, detected initially in Puri and Pipili and later in Kendrapara, has led to mass culling and disinfection efforts. Residents are advised to avoid contact with birds and report any sick or dead poultry.