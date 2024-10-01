Puri Arpan Rice to Hit Markets Soon; Committee Formed and Tender Process Initiated

The Puri district administration has announced that the remaining ‘arpan rice,’ which has become stale and unfit for use in ‘Mahaprasad,’ will be auctioned. The rice will be sold through a tender process to individuals or millers, and the proceeds will go to the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration.

A committee led by the sub-collector will oversee the auction. This decision follows consultations with various authorities. Previously, the rice was collected from devotees across Odisha for use in ‘Mahaprasad’ preparation. The administration clarified that the suitable rice has already been used, and the rest will now be auctioned. Allegations of rice dumping in rivers have been denied.