Purchase of about 42.55 LMT of paddy upto 11.10.2020 from over 3.57 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs. 8032.62 crores

New Delhi: With the commencement of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes as was done in previous seasons.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is going on smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of about 42.55 Lakh MTs of paddy upto 11.10.2020 from over 3.57 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs. 8032.62 crores.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS) so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 11.10.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 606.56 MT of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs. 4.36 crores benefitting 533 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Moong and other Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

The procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 1st October, 2020 and cumulative procurement as on 11th October, 2020 by Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of 24863 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 7545 lakh benefitting 5252 farmers.

