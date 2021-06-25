Punjab Youth Development Board Chairman bats for “Happiness Programme” in all schools, colleges & universities of state

Chandigarh: Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra today said that to channelise energy of youth in right direction and to help them clear stress, a special “Happiness Programme” for youth would be started in all schools, colleges and universities of the state. He said that he would soon meet Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh regarding this and assured that this programme would be launched at the earliest.







Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said this while attending a state level online event, Happiness Market, at Government College for Girls, here today. PYDB Chairman was the Chief Guest of the event.







Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said that the idea of “happiness market” is to present creative ideas in order to spread positivity and happiness among everyone. He said that in the current scenario where everyone is affected due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, even our youth is under stress. He said that a “Happiness Programme” has been specially designed by PYDB that would act as a stress buster for youth.







Bindra said that everyone should understand a common saying “do what you love , love what you do” to lead a happy life. He also talked about that Internal happiness leads you to explore new ideas and how mental fitness plays a vital role in present life. He congratulated college Principal and the organising team for such a wonderful event.







College Principal Dr. Sukhwinder Kaur highlighted ideas that would bring happiness amongst the youth. She stated that humans are the most beautiful creations of God and the masters of their own destiny.







Rashmi Grover, Associate Professor (Retd.) Department of English, Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, Dr. Aditi Satija Head of Psychology Department, Khalsa College for Women and Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, Assistant Professor at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management were the judges of the show.







The event began with Ganesha Vandana. Various cultural performances lighted up the event. A total of 23 teams across various colleges from Punjab participated and performed on different activities based on themes provided such as Life is a journey so travel light, Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness etc.







The Winners of the event were



1st – Ashmeet Kaur , Ekjyot Kaur , Aditi Dabral from Government College for Girls, Ludhiana



2nd – Shivani from Khalsa College for women, Ludhiana



3rd – Gurnoor Kaur Sandhu – Government State College of Education, Patiala







Consolation Prize – Muskan Sharma from Government Home science college Sector – 10 , Chandigarh and



Jaskiran Kaur from Sanmati Government College of Science Research and Education, Jagroan.

Related