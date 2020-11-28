Punjab will get Rs.8,359 Crores through special borrowing window to meet the GST implementation shortfall

New Delhi: Governments of Punjab has communicated acceptance of Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation. The number of States who have chosen this option has gone up to 26. All the 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (i.e. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) have also decided in favour of Option-1.

The States & Union Territories who choose Option-1 are getting the amount of shortfall arising out of GST implementation through a special borrowing window put in place by the Government of India. The window has been operationalisedsince 23rd October, 2020 and the Government of India has already borrowed an amount of Rs.24,000 crores on behalf of the States in four instalments and passed it on to the States and Union Territories, who chose Option-1on 23rd October, 2020, 2nd November, 2020, 9th November, 2020 and 23rd November, 2020. Now the State of Punjab will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowing.

Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the States are also entitled toget unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under AtmnirbharAbhiyaan on 17th May, 2020. This is over and above the Special Window of Rs.1.1 lakh crores.On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Government of Punjab, the Government of India has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs.3,033 crores to the State Government of Punjab(0.5% of Punjab’s GSDP).

The amount of additional borrowing permission granted to 26 States and the amount of funds raised through special window and released to the 18 States and 3 Union Territories so far is annexed.

Statewise additional borrowing of 0.50 percent of GSDP allowed and amount of funds raised through special window passed on to the States/UTstill 28.11.2020

(Rs. in Crore)

S. No. Name of State / UT Additional borrowing of 0.50 percent allowed to States Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs 1 Andhra Pradesh 5051 672.61 2 Arunachal Pradesh* 143 0.00 3 Assam 1869 289.54 4 Bihar 3231 1136.27 5 Goa 446 244.39 6 Gujarat 8704 2683.88 7 Haryana 4293 1266.68 8 Himachal Pradesh 877 499.74 9 Karnataka 9018 3611.17 10 Kerala# 4,522 0.00 11 Madhya Pradesh 4746 1321.98 12 Maharashtra 15394 3486.24 13 Manipur* 151 0.00 14 Meghalaya 194 32.51 15 Mizoram* 132 0.00 16 Nagaland* 157 0.00 17 Odisha 2858 1112.42 18 Punjab # 3033 0.00 19 Rajasthan 5462 645.06 20 Sikkim* 156 0.00 21 Tamil Nadu 9627 1816.66 22 Telangana 5017 164.41 23 Tripura 297 66.04 24 Uttar Pradesh 9703 1748.29 25 Uttarakhand 1405 674.27 26 West Bengal # 6787 0.00 Total (A): 103273 21472.16 1 Delhi Not applicable 1706.93 2 Jammu & Kashmir Not applicable 661.21 3 Puducherry Not applicable 159.70 Total (B): Not applicable 2527.84 Grand Total (A+B) 103273 24000.00

