Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister hands over appointment letters

Chandigarh: Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Ms. Razia Sultana today handed over appointment letters to 30 candidates on compassionate ground at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, out of which 4 candidates have been appointed under Group ‘C’ category and 26 under Group ‘D’ category.



The cabinet minister said that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government was committed for the overall development of the state and to safeguard the interest of all the sections of the society.



Congratulating newly-appointed employees, Ms. Razia Sultana said that the government has fulfilled its responsibility by providing jobs to them and now the onus is on the newly appointed employees to serve the people with utmost dedication and honesty as the responsibility on the shoulders of a person increases many folds after joining the government jobs.



28 such appointment letters were handed over in April 2021 and 43 in July 2020, said she while adding that 20 applications for appointment on compassionate ground are under process and the department shall process all such requests on priority, preferably within a month.



On this occasion, Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Ms. Jaspreet Talwar, HOD Sh. Amit Talwar, Additional Secretary Ms. Parneet Shergill and several other officers were also present.





