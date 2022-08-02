PUNJAB VIGILANCE BUREAU NABS NAIB COURT AVTAR SINGH ASI FOR TAKING BRIBE RS.7,000

New Delhi : Keeping in view the zero tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led state government, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau during its ongoing campaign on Monday nabbed ASI Avtar Singh posted as Naib Court in court complex Samrala, Ludhiana district red handed accepting bribe of Rs.7,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesman of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused ASI Avtar Singh has been arrested on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar of Gianpura in Uttar Pradesh, now residing in Nagra Colony, Macchiwara.

Giving details he informed that the complainant has lodged a complaint in the VB office Ludhiana and alleged that an accident case is pending in the court against him to which compromise has been affected between the parties. He further alleged that Naib Court Avtar Singh is demanding Rs 20,000 in the name of Assistant Public Prosecutor for recording his statement in the court to execute the compromise but the deal was struck at Rs 7,000.

The spokesperson added that after verification of the facts made in the complaint, a VB team caught Naib Court Avtar Singh ASI red handed while accepting bribe of Rs. 7,000 from the complainant at judicial complex Samrala in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard a case FIR No. 10 dated 01.08.2022 u/s 7, Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation is under progress.