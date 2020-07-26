Punjab to launch a drive to plant 400 trees in every village of the state to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji

Chandigarh: The Punjab government will launch a drive to plant 400 trees in every village of the state to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji.

The plantation drive will be part of the various programmes and celebrations planned by the state government to commemorate the historic occasion, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Saturday during the #AskCaptain Facebook Live session.

Appealing to the people to join the campaign by planting the saplings that will be distributed by the Forest Department, the Chief Minister said this would be a fitting ode to the great Guru, who showed the path of divinity to humanity with his 116 poetic hymns that form a part of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

This is in line with the campaign undertaken earlier, during the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, when the state government had planted 550 trees across the villages. Lakhs of people had joined the `Green Punjab’ initiative and the Chief Minister hoped the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji would also see similar public enthusiasm.

The detailed plans for the 400th Prakash Purab of the `Hind di Chadar’ are yet to be finalised due to the Covid crisis but the state government intends to hold special events and programmes as a befitting commemoration of the occasion, beginning April next year.

