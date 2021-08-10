Punjab To Introduce Online Payment Of Water Supply Bills In Villages

Chandigarh: Punjab Water Supply & Sanitation Minister Ms. Razia Sultana announced that an online payment of water supply bills will soon be introduced in all villages across the state in a phased manner.



While launching an online billing and revenue monitoring system (RMS) for online payment of water supply bills in the villages of District SAS Nagar, after successful completion of a pilot project for 7 months, she said that this online billing system would be introduced in all districts of Punjab soon.



Rural consumers would get their water supply bills through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and online bill payment option will be provided through a link in the SMS. Active account updates and alerts will also be provided through SMS. Apart from this, the department’s Revenue Collectors also carry POS machines to the door steps of consumers and they would be able to make payment via Card or Cash on the spot and get the receipt. Consumers get multiple bill payments options like Net Banking, Credit/ Debit Card, Mobile Wallets, UPI etc. The system is user friendly and totally secure against online frauds.



She said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Department of Water Supply & Sanitation is touching new heights and this new initiative will not only make water supply bill payments easy for rural consumers but also will boost revenue collection of the department thereby helping in efficient management of water supply schemes and ensuring uninterrupted supply of potable water to rural consumers.



This system has been implemented in collaboration with HDFC Bank which has provided a technological and banking platform. This system has further brought transparency in operation and maintenance of Water Supply schemes through live online MIS reporting and dashboards at all levels for monitoring of bill collection and payments done on maintenance of water supply schemes.



This system will be very helpful in making the Water supply schemes self-sustainable, improves revenue collection and reduces the financial burden of the Government. On this occasion, Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Ms. Jaspreet Talwar, HOD Sh. Amit Talwar, Additional Secretary Ms. Parneet Shergill and other officers were also present.

