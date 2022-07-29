PUNJAB SPORTS DEPARTMENT TO ORGANIZE PUNJAB KHED MELA FROM AUGUST 29: MEET HAYER

New Delhi : On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with an aim to identify talent, making conducive enviorment for Sports and increasing health awareness, the Sports Department is going to organize Punjab Khed Mela in which events of 30 sports will be held in under 14 to 60 years veteran group.

The Punjab Khed Mela, which will be held from block to the state level, will kick start on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29. This was disclosed by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here today. The minister also held a meeting with all District Sports Officers at Punjab Bhavan, Chandigarh regarding the preparations for the sports extravaganza.

The Sports Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a leading state in sports arena again, the Sports Department has drawn up the biggest sports program of its kind so far in which nearly 3 lakh players of Punjab will participate. The winners of the recognized sports competitions will be able to get grading in their respective sports, while the state level winners will also be given cash prizes worth Rs. 5 crore and certificates. The Chief Minister will specially attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Khed Mela.

Six age groups have been included in the Punjab Khed Mela. Apart from the previously held under-14, under-17 and 17 to 25 age groups, for the first time there will also be competitions in the 25 to 40 year, 40 to 50 year and 50 to 60 year age groups. Athletics, Weightlifting, Badminton, Cricket, Cycling, Shooting, Archery, Bodybuilding, Fencing, Gymnastics, Rowing, Football, Softball, Hockey, Netball, Handball, Kick Boxing, Judo, Archery, Kabaddi, Gatka, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Swimming, Wrestling and Tug of War competitions will be held, said the Minister.

The Sports Minister also interacted with all DSOs and asked for suggestions and feedback to make the sports fair a success. He also talked about resolving the possible issues in making necessary arrangements in this regard. He said that the purpose of involving the veteran players is to create a sports culture in the State.

The Principal Secretary Raj Kamal Chaudhary said that considering the participation of the players and teams in the games, some sports competitions will be block level while some will be directly organized at the district level and state level.

Director Rajesh Dhiman said that the department will take full care of the transporation and food based needs of the players. He asked the DSOs to start preparations from now on and prepare the sports grounds.