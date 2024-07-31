Punjab Sees Large-Scale Narcotics Seizure Amid Heightened Government Efforts

The National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB) publishes annual “Crime in India” report each year containing an exhaustive set of crime statistics for the particular year. Year-wise Information published are obtained from States/ UTs Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/ Central Police Organisation (CPO).

As per latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pertaining to the year 2022, details of drug seized in the State of Punjab during 2020-2022 is at Annexure-I.

Steps taken to check the smuggling of drugs in Punjab are as under:-

A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under Special DGP is acting as ANTF Chief in the state. Coordination and sharing of intelligence in real time with various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Excise, and Customs and of state agencies like Police and State Excise through various platforms such as LIA (Lead Intelligence Agency) SMAC (Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre), REIC (Regional Economic Intelligence Council), etc. To maintain better coordination among all stakeholders a Joint Secretariat of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh is located at Panchkula. To monitor the investigation of important and significant seizures, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) under the chairmanship of DG, NCB has been set up. The Government has launched 1933- MANAS Helpline designed as a unified platform for citizens to report the drug-related issues via multiple communication. It will work as an Interface with public for sharing inputs on Narcotic Crimes/ trafficking. The Advisory Board on Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) matters has been constituted in the State of Punjab. A task force on Darknet and Crypto-Currency has been set up under the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) mechanism with a focus on monitoring all platforms facilitating Narco-trafficking, sharing of inputs on drug trafficking amongst Agencies/MAC members, interception of drug networks, continuous capturing of trends, modus operandi & nodes with regular database updates and review of related rules & laws. Border Guarding Forces including Border Security Force (BSF) have been empowered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 to carry out search, seizure and arrest for illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs at international border. Further, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been empowered under NDPS Act to check drug trafficking along the railway routes. One new Regional Office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been established in Amritsar and the NCB’s Amritsar Sub-Zone has been upgraded to the Zonal Unit and are fully operational. Towards the capacity building of drug law enforcement agencies of the state of Punjab, NCB is continuously imparting training to the officers of BSF and other drug law enforcement agencies.

The special measures taken by BSF on India-Pakistan border to curb smuggling of drugs are as under: –