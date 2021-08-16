“Punjab Scraps 1,498 Compliances For Trade, Industry, Citizens”- Punjab Chief Secretary

Chandigarh: Marching ahead towards further promoting the ease of doing business by eliminating the red tape, the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Government has successfully scrapped 1,498 mandatory compliances so far while more reduction in compulsory formalities for trade and industry in the state is in the offing.



The Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, disclosed this while chairing a meeting to review the status of compliance reduction by various departments, here.



She directed all the departments concerned to complete the process of further reducing the compliances by the end of this month.



Ms Mahajan said the compliances falling under two categories — government to business (G2B) and government to citizen (G2C) – were being reduced to save the cost and time of users.



She asked all the administrative secretaries to relook and identify more such compliances, where simplification is required, considering the fact that it will ultimately benefit the society at large.



“The government is committed to make Punjab the most preferred investment destination by providing a conducive environment for the trade and industry besides promoting the ease of doing business,” asserted the Chief Secretary.



Invest Punjab is a nodal agency for coordinating with all the departments concerned for the timely implementation of G2B compliances while Governance Reforms and Grievances department is the nodal agency for G2C compliances.



Presenting the status of G2B compliances, Invest Punjab CEO, Rajat Agarwal, apprised the Chief Secretary that 16 departments have identified, proposed and implemented 628 business compliances under phase 1 and 2. The objective of this exercise is to make the process of meeting compliances less burdensome by its implementation in the shape of reducing documents, making services online, increasing validity, and amending rules.



Director Governance Reforms and Grievances, Parminderpal Singh, presented the status of G2C compliances, while apprising that 28 departments have identified, proposed and implemented 870 compliances in first two phases.



Additional Chief Secretary Home Anurag Agarwal, Principal Secretaries Hussan Lal (Industries and Commerce), Sarvjit Singh (Housing and Urban Development), Raji P Shrivastava (Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities), Anurag Verma (Science Technology and Environment), K Siva Prasad (Transport), Jaspreet Talwar (Water Supply and Sanitation), Secretaries Krishan Kumar (School Education), Rahul Tiwari (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs), Kumar Rahul (Health and Family Welfare) and other officials also attended the meeting.

