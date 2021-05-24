Punjab school education minister stands firm on safety of students and teachers

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, said that the union government should ensure safety of students before taking decisions on examinations of class XII. While presenting his views during a virtual meeting with Union ministers, Mr. Singla said that during difficult times, safety and security of students and teachers must be on the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.



The virtual meeting was organized to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses which was attended by education ministers of all states and Union Minister including Parkash Javedkar, Rajnath Singh, Samriti Irani and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Secretary school education Krishan Kumar and Chairman Punjab School Education Board Yograj also attended the meeting.



Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that taking serious note of the situation, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has already taken the decision to promote the students of Board class V, VIII and X. He added that the results of class 8 th and 10 have already been declared and results of class V will be declared tomorrow on the basis of internal assessment only. He said that apart from these steps, their government will leave no stone unturned to ensure safety and security of students while conducting exams as and when GOI decides .



The cabinet minister also suggested to the union ministers that if they wish to conduct examinations of class XII, the exams of only 3 elective subjects should be taken. He said that if the education boards would conduct examinations for elective subjects, it would be easy to maintain social distancing and other mandatory protocol in view of the pandemic. “Though, under the Misson Shat Parishat, Teachers and Students have worked hard but due to the alarming Covid situation, they will not be able to deliver their best.

