Punjab School Education Department releases grant for training of students

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has released a grant of Rs. 5 lakh for the training of 200 students of Class XII.



Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the school education department said that the students appearing for the Class XII examinations will be imparted apprenticeship training in various companies as per their interest. The training will be for two months. During the training the department will provide a stipend of Rs. 1250 per student per month. Meanwhile, the company will also provide Rs 1,250 per student. Thus, each student will get Rs. 2500 per month. According to the spokesperson, the training will be imparted to the students after completion of their annual examination. The school heads have been asked to fill up the consent performa of the students for training.



According to the spokesperson, even after the completion of two months of apprenticeship, it can be further extended on the basis of mutual co-ordination between the company and the student but for this the company has to pay a stipend of Rs. 2500 per month to the student.

