PUNJAB : SANDHWAN CALLS FOR CONSERVATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES

New Delhi : On the World Nature Conservation Day, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan on Thursday gave a clarion call to conserve the most precious natural resources including water, air and earth.

In his message today, the Speaker said that on this day, let’s take a pledge to commit ourselves to plant more trees to give a better life to our future generations. He said that we should all be sincere to understand the importance of natural resources while keeping in mind the words of our Gurus ‘Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dhart Mahat’.

Expressing concern, the speaker said that today man has polluted water, air and earth to such an extent that every day new diseases are taking hold of every living being including humans.

He said that conservation of natural resources cannot be ensured without the cooperation of people. He said that human life cannot be imagined without a healthy environment and nature.

“So let’s all take a pledge on the World Nature Conservation Day that we will do all the activities that will keep the environment safe and pure,” he said.