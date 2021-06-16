Punjab Revenue Department facilitates door step delivery of fards of Jamabandis

Chandigarh: The certified copies of Jamabandis (Fards) which as of now are being delivered to public across the counter through the 172 Fard Kendras and 516 Sewa Kendras in the State would now be made available at their doorstep.



Sharing details Ravneet Kaur, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) Revenue, Punjab informed that any person desirous of obtaining a certified copy of the jamabandi of his property simply needs to apply online, pay the requisite fee and would be provided the same within 3 to 4 working days via speed post/registered post at his address. The Punjab Revenue Department has signed a contract with the Department of Posts, Chandigarh Division to extend the service to public.



This saves time and money of people as they no longer need to queue up at different counters to apply or to pay fees and collect the Fards. Moreover, in the pandemic time when movement needs to be curtailed to minimum, this service would prove to be immensely useful, said ACS Revenue.



The process details entail the applicant to view the online land record on website https://jamabandi.punab.gov.in, submit online application on website itself and make payment of fees to the tune of Rs.100 per fard for delivery through Courier/Registered Post within Punjab or Rs. 200 per fard for delivery in any other State in India. The charges for delivery of Fard through Email is Rs.50 only. After submission of requisite fees, the applicant can get the copy of Jamabandi(Fard) through email or at his/her doorstep as sought. The service charges along with Government fee and PLRS facilitation charges are to be deposited through online payment gateway.



SMSs will be sent to the applicants at each step of processing of application. Besides, they can track the application status online. This initiative of the Department is expected to be very popular with enhanced ease of access being provided to public.

