Punjab releases list of teacher for state award

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, The Punjab Government has released the list of 80 teachers for the award.



Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the school education department said that for the year 2021, 36 teachers will be given Teacher State Award (Upper Primary), 22 for Teacher State Award (Primary), 6 for Young Teacher State Award (Upper Primary), 5 for Young Teachers State Award (Primary) and 11 teachers will be given Administrative State Award. Teacher State Awards are given every year on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

