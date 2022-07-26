PUNJAB POLICE TERMINATES INSPECTOR AMONG THREE COPS FOR FALSELY IMPLICATING TWO PERSONS IN DRUG CASE, EXTORTING HUGE SUM OF MONEY

New Delhi : Continuing with the zero-tolerance policy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government against drugs and corruption, Punjab Police on Monday dismissed three cops including an Inspector from service after they falsely implicated two persons in a drug case and also extorted a huge amount of money from them.

The dismissed Police Personnel have been identified as Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, ASI Angrej Singh, and Head Constable Joginder Singh, a trio posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur. Inspector Bajwa has been dismissed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh, while, ASI Angrej and Head Constable Joginder were dismissed by SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for gross negligence of their services. These accused Cops have been dismissed under article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India.

The Police have also registered an FIR dated July 25, 2022 against trio accused cops under sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 59, and 13 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Ferozepur Cantt.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell Ferozepur led by Inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej, and HC Joginder in connivance with other cops had arrested two persons on July 20, 2022, and allegedly implicated them in a false drug case by planting 1Kg Heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakhs from their possession. An FIR was also registered under various sections of the NDPS act by accused Inspector Bajwa at PS Ferozepur Cantonment.

Apparently, the recovery was suspicious to the SSP Ferozepur, following which the latter started probing the matter at an internal level, when, the Police had also received a complaint from a person alleging fraud of lakhs of rupees with his employee by the accused cops, the DGP said.

He said that during the course of an investigation, primarily it has come to the fore that the accused cops had concocted the entire matter and implicated both persons wrongly with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused cops were confronted regarding the allegations during a detailed inquiry, they had no clarification and later, they also absconded mysteriously further raising the suspicion, he added.

Reiterating the firm commitment of CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government to make Punjab a drug-free and corruption-free state, DGP Gaurav Yadav unequivocally said that black sheeps in the uniform will not be tolerated and if any Police officer/official found indulged in any kind of malpractices will be dealt with severely.