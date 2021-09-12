Punjab National Bank Organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

Delhi : With an objective of encouraging a culture of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’. The freedom run was organised to commemorate the Central government’s initiative, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The nationwide virtual launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 exhorts all citizens to incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily in their routine under the overarching theme of ‘FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ’.

The theme of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is Jan Bagidari Se Jan Andolan and it has been designed to ensure the participation of millions of people either in the form of an actual run at a particular place observing proper COVID-19 protocols or through a virtual run anywhere at any time.

To celebrate the moment, PNB employees, including Shri Vijay Dube, Executive Director, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director and other senior management, congregated at the PNB Head Office in Dwarka observing Covid-19 protocol. They undertook a brief run to spread public awareness and encourage the PNB family to take up the daily physical routine for mental and physical well-being.

“This fitness activity coincides with 75-years-celebration of India’s Independence. Despite the inclement weather today, happy to see the enthusiasm from participants who were able to sustain the fitness activity,” said Shri Vijay Dube, Executive Director at PNB.

Encouraged by Shri Vijay Dube, the fitness run was coupled with a social cause of clearing a fallen tree obstructing a road by the participants. This effort by the participants signifies empathy towards society and wonderful lesson of leadership on how to motivate teams and collectively respond to a challenging situation.

Addressing the participants, Shri Sunil Soni, CGM at PNB, said, “Ministry of Sports and Youth has recommended a great initiative of fitness India. A healthy mind lives in a healthy body and fitness is one of the precious gifts. One can immensely benefit from an active lifestyle or productive professional life by adopting this fitness mantra.”

PNB hockey team members were also a part of the event led by Shri Romesh Pathania, Dronacharya awardee and coach of the team. PNB honored him with a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs for his tireless efforts in cultivating sports talent.

The fitness run was also held at various zonal/circle offices of PNB across the country. PNB will also be organising a virtual run at a later stage in which the participants can run or walk along the route of their choice at a time that suits them and take breaks in between if they wish to do so.