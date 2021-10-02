Punjab National Bank Organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on Gandhi Jayanti day

Hyderabad: To commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and to create awareness about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, Punjab National Bank (PNB) staff participated in the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’. Today’s run is part of an ongoing initiative launched by the Central government called ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The bank had organized a similar run last month as well, demonstrating its commitment towards fitness.

Shri Vijay Dube, Executive Director at PNB, said, “As exemplified by the slogan, ‘FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ’, we PNB Parivar should devote at least 30 minutes a day for physical activity to build a healthy and fit organization. Physical and mental well-being is not only very crucial to survival in the present uncertain times but also to explore and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Launched under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative began with the Independence Day this year and is supposed to culminate on Gandhi Jayanti day. It has been a resounding success so far, with millions of people joining in either in the form of an actual run at a particular place or through a virtual run anywhere at any time.

Shri Sunil Soni, Chief General Manager at PNB, said, “Physically active people are associated with economic growth and development of the nation. Also, employees health is crucial for the productivity of an organization. With this, we commit ourselves to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives.”

Always ready to contribute to a good cause, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha – Executive Director at PNB, top officials of the bank, PNB Hockey Team and other employees enthusiastically took part in the run that started from the PNB Head Office in Dwarka, while observing Covid-19 protocol. All the PNB zones and the circles also joined the event virtually.

It was a fitting tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who not only realized the importance of physical activity but also made sure that he walked 18 kilometers a day for most of his life. What made the occasion even more remarkable is the fact that the nationwide initiative coincides with 75 years of India’s Independence.