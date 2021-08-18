Punjab Minister Randhawa Hands Over Appointment Letter To Kin Of 23 Deceased Employees Of Budhewal Sugar Mill

Chandigarh:

Acting promptly on the long pending cases of giving jobs to the kin of deceased employees of the Cooperative Sugar Mills on merit, the Sugarfed gave appointment letters to the kin of 23 deceased employees of the Budhewal Cooperative Sugar Mill under Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme. The Cooperation Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa did the honours at Sector-35 headoffice of Markfed. Earlier, the 13 kin of deceased employees of Batala Cooperative Sugar Mill and 8 of the Ajnala Cooperative Sugar Mill were also handed over the appointment letters.







The Minister further said that the cooperative sugar mills are also taking swift action in this regard as the employees are the backbone of the institution and it is obligatory on the department to ensure their welfare. That is why the department has been instructed to provide employment on compassionate grounds in such cases in accordance with the directions of the government.







Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Sugarfed Amrik Singh Aliwal said that the long pending demand of the affected families has been fulfilled. He also added that though the void left in the families cannot be filled yet the Sugarfed has made an attempt to help them in their hour of need.







Thanking the Minister and Sugarfed, the MLA from Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli said that the cases pertaining to these appointments were stuck up from the past 15-20 years which have been resolved now and the affected families provided with the means to sustain themselves. The Chairman of the Budhewal Sugar Mill Harinder Singh Lakhowal proposed the vote of thanks and the Board of Directors felicitated the Cooperation Minister.







Among others present on the occasion included the Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Registrar Cooperative Societies VikasGarg, MD Sugarfed Puneet Goyal, General Manager Kanwaljit Singh, Rupinder Singh Raja Gill and all the Board of Directors of the Budhewal Cooperative Sugar Mill.

