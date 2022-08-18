Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer condoles passing away of legendary Punjabi novelist Mohan Kahlon

New Delhi : Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today condoled the passing away of eminent Punjabi novelist Mohan Kahlon. He was 89 years old. He passed away in Kolkata after a brief illness.

Remembering Mohan Kahlon for his remarkable services rendered towards Punjabi language, the minister noted that with his death a void had been created in the literary circles, which was difficult to be filled.

Sharing heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, Meet Hayer prayed to the Almighty to give courage to them bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.