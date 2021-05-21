Punjab Govt. to consider demands of coaches; Director Sports Assures Delegation

Chandigarh: A delegation of Punjab Coaches Association of the Sports department today called on the Director Sports Punjab Mr. DPS Kharbanda to impress upon him for the pending demands of the coaches.



Delegation comprising President Navinder Singh, General Secretary Umesh Sharma, Gurmit Singh and Baljeet Singh apprised the Director about their pending demands with regards to promotions, posting and transfers in the department. They also said that the coaches have been rendering diligent service in the state for promotion of the sports culture and channelization of the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner. The delegation urged the Director to accept the long pending demands of the coaches as it would help in boosting up their morale for performing the duty more zealously.



Meanwhile, interacting with the delegation Director Sports Punjab Mr. DPS Kharbanda assured the coaches from across the state that the Punjab government would sympathetically look into all their genuine demands. He said that the state government in general and Sports department in particular was fully sensitive towards all the genuine demands of the union. Mr. Kharbanda said that the state government was committed for promoting sporting activity in the state to channelize the unbounded energy of youth in the positive direction.



The Director also fixed the time bound schedule of Department to finalise the seniority of all junior coaches. He said that Sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi had already directed that by the end of next month the eligible coaches should be promoted. Mr Kharbanda said that subsequently the wheels of Department have already been put in motion.



The Director said that coaches have a yeoman role to play in carving out a healthy and sound society through their duty adding that they should discharge their duties with full missionary zeal. He also called upon the coaches to play a pivotal role in ensuring that sporting activity gets a major fillip in the state, after the Covid was over. Mr. Kharbanda also assured fulsome support and cooperation to the coaches for this noble cause.

