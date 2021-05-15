Punjab Govt. Sets Up Dedicated Control Rooms For Streamlining O2 Supply And Bed Availability

Chandigarh: To tackle the spiking Covid caseloads in an effective and efficient manner, Punjab Government on 10th May constituted two separate dedicated control rooms for streamlining issue of oxygen supply and availability of beds.



Senior IAS Officer Rahul Tewari is heading the Oxygen Control Room alongwith IAS officers Tanu Kashyap, Abhinav Trikha, Pradeep Aggarwal, and Shaukat Ahmed Pairi as members, while the hospital bed avaialibility will be under the supervision of Ajoy Sharma, IAS along with IAS officers Vijay Naamdeo Zaade, Mohammad Tayyab, Vipul Ujjwal, Praveen Kumar Thind, as members.



Chairing a meeting of the Oxygen control room Rahul Tewari said that now all functions of both control rooms will be available for public viewing at website statecovidcontrolroom.punjab.gov.in . He said Oxygen avaialibility is being assessed regularly and all arrangements are being made to tackle with any emergent situation. It is top most priority of state government to ensure unhindered oxygen supply and availability of beds to patients, he added.



He also shared that citizens would be made available regular updated information on social media platforms including Facebook, and Twitter regarding avaialibility of both oxygen and beds.

