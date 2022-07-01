PUNJAB GOVT KICK STARTS PETRO CARD/ FLEET CARD FACILITY FOR VEHICLES OF CABINET MINISTERS

New Delhi :Punjab Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann led state government has introduced Petro Card/Fleet Card facility for the vehicles allotted to the Cabinet Ministers of the state. The State Transport Commissioner’s Office has commenced this facility after getting the nod from Finance Department in this regard.

Drivers deputed at the vehicles alloted to the ministers have been instructed to refuel the vehicles only at those petrol pumps where Petro Card facility will be available, besides making it mandatory to put the vehicle number on the computerized slip received from the pump and submit the duly filled logbook along with both the receipts -computerized and manual- after getting verify the bills by the 5th of every month and mention accurate amount on the summary sheet, failing which the Petro Card will be blocked and in case of loss of the Petro Card, the driver will be charged.

Drivers have also been directed to abide by the fuel limit and they will be solely responsible for violating the prescribed fuel limit. Drivers have been asked to fill in all the details on the duly signed summary sheet such as their name, mobile number, vehicle number and the name of the minister whom the vehicle has been alloted and mention open/closing meter reading accurately.

Meanwhile, Punjab Transport Minister Mr. Laljit Singh Bhullar urged all the Cabinet Ministers to ensure strict adherence to the instructions by the concerned drivers deputed on their vehicles so that the facility of Petro Card could be run smoothly.