Punjab govt. issues recruitment date sheet of various posts of teachers

Chandigarh: Acting on the directives of Punjab Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla to recruit teachers at the earliest, the Directorate of Education Recruitment has issued a date sheet for the recruitment of teachers for various posts.



Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the School Education Department said that an advertisement was issued on March 31, 2021 for the recruitment of Master Cadre (Border Area) in the School Education Department under the ‘Door to Door Employment’ scheme. Accordingly, 518 posts of Science, 380 posts of English and 395 posts of Maths will be filled. Similarly, an advertisement was issued on May 17, 2021 to fill 90 backlog posts of Physicial handicap category. The English subject test for this recruitment will be held on 20th June 2021 from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm while the Science subject test will be held on 20th June 2021 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Similarly, Math test will be held on 21st June 2021 from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon.

The spokesperson further said that an advertisement was issued on November 23, 2020 to fill 8933 posts of pre-primary teachers. The test will be held on June 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Candidates will be informed about the test venue along with the roll number.







