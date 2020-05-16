Punjab Govt facilitates return of more than 1,80,000 migrant workers to their home states through 150 special trains

Chandigarh: By facilitating return of more than 1,80,000 migrant workers to their home states through 150 special trains, Punjab under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh has ensured those wishing to go back were united with their families without any hardship.

The State Government has been working round the clock to provide all relief and succour to our guest workers as per the directions of Chief Minister, Nodal Officer Vikas Pratap said adding the task was being accomplished with the collaboration of Deputy Commissioners and the railway authorities of Ferozpur & Ambala Division. The mammoth exercise has so far cost the exchequer Rs. 10 Crores. Punjab government planned to send over 200 trains in next 10 days and the numbers would increase in near future at the maximum possible extent, Vikas Partap added. He said that Punjab is likely to send more than 20 more trains daily making it one of the top performing States in this regard.

Captain Amarinder Singh had assured all migrants working in the state, ever since the crisis broke out, of all assistance and cooperation to whosoever wants to go back to their home state.

Out of total 150, maximum trains (57) have gone from Ludhiana with another 45 trains Jalandhar have taken migrants to different parts of the country. Other places from where trains have departed include Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Sirhind. We are in process of commencing trains from Doraha too.

Maximum trains are going to U.P. followed by Bihar and Jharkhand. Punjab government is also sending trains to Chattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Assuring the state’s commitment to go the extra mile to mitigate their sufferings, he said adding food, water and other essentials were also being provided to all those travelling back home for their journey.

Besides, Nodal Officers have been deputed for all these states who are pro-actively connecting to their counterparts in other states to facilitate the return of the migrants, and teams constituted at level of the Deputy Commissioners for the mandatory medical screening of migrants. Only those are being allowed to board the trains, who are found to be asymptomatic.

