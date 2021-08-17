Punjab Govt. Announces OTS For Regularization Of Unauthorised Water Supply & Sewerage Connections In ULBs

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday approved One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for regularisation of unauthorised connections and recovery of arrears on account of water supply and sewerage charges.







The move is expected to lead to regularization of approximately 93000 connections, which would lead to increase in revenue of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).







According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, under the domestic category, Rs.200 per connection (Rs.100 each for water supply and sewerage) would be charged as one-time fee for regularization of water supply and sewerage connection for plot measuring up to 125 sq. yd, Rs.500 per connection (Rs.250 each for water supply and sewerage) would be charged for plot size between 125 to 250 sq. yd. and Rs. 1000 per connection (Rs.500 each for water supply and sewerage) for over 250 sq. yd. plot.







In the Commercial/Institutional category, Rs. 1000 per connection (Rs.500 each for water supply and sewerage) would be charged for plot measuring upto 250 sq. yd. and Rs.2000 per connection (Rs.1000 each for water supply and sewerage) for plot above 250 sq. yd.







No penalty would be charged if said fee is deposited within three months from the date of notification. For users who do not get their connection regularized in this period, 100% penalty would be charged on the above fee while regularizing their connection. Users who do not get their connection regularized within six months from the date of notification will face disconnection, and applicable penalty and interest would be charged on pending user charges.







After the deposit of the fee, no other charges, like road cutting, connection fees and security, will be chargeable. Upon the satisfaction of technical official of the Urban Local Bodies regarding quality of pipe, size of connection and alignment of water supply line (not below or adjoining sewer line), the connection will be regularised.







No interest and penalty on arrears of water supply and sewerage charges/tax/fees would be charged if the principal amount payable on the date of notification is paid within a period of three months from the date of issue of notification. Also, no penalty would be charged if the principal amount of arrears and interest payment is paid after 3 months but within 6 months from the date of issue of this notification.







The failure to deposit arrears within 6 months from the date of issue of this notification will attract both applicable interest and penalty, in addition to disconnection by the Municipal Bodies. It is clarified that arrears mean only the principal amount of water supply and sewerage charges.

Related