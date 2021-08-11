Punjab government releases grant of Rs. 1.11 crore to develop smart offices of block level education officers

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Minister said that under the Smart School drive, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led state government has now decided to develop smart offices of the education department at the block level. The cabinet minister said that their government has released a grant of Rs. 1.11 crore to convert the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) offices into smart offices. Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that during tough times of Covid pandemic, all the stakeholders of the education department were in touch with each other through online mediums and it was the need of the hour to modernize the offices of the block level officers.



The cabinet minister said that apart from other works, the renovation of buildings of the BPEO offices will also be done with this grant. He said that smart offices would enable the BPEOs to review the progress of teachers and assess the students with the help of modern technology. He said that directions have also been issued to concerned officers for the utilization of grants in a transparent manner.



Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that the consistent efforts and hard work of the Congress led state government in every field of school education were also yielding positive results. He added that apart from improvement in results and enrollments, Punjab has also emerged as leader of the country in school education. He added that similar initiatives will be continued in the future to retain the top level position and further improvement in the quality of education.

