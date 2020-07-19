Punjab Government Is Serious About Conserving Groundwater In The State, Says Captain Amarinder Singh

Patiala: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab Government was serious about conserving groundwater in the state. The Chief Minister was replying to the queries raised by the people during his special Facebook live program #AskCaptain which is gaining popularity among the people of Punjab during his war against CoronaVirus under ‘Mission Fateh’, this evening. During the program, four residents of Patiala district approached the Chief Minister through their queries.

Responding to a query posed by Rajinder Singh of Patran about the declining groundwater table and the steps being taken by the Punjab government, the Chief Minister said that the Punjab Government had taken steps to ensure water conservation and its efficient use with the help of Israel. The services of the company have been procured, which will submit its report in collaboration with the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority, constituted by the state government.

Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to the people of Punjab to adopt the ‘Save Water, Earn Money’ Scheme of Powercom and said that the government has promoted direct sowing of paddy this time, which has resulted in 20 percent of total paddy sown in the state. Direct sowing has been showing good results, he added.

Disposing the query raised by Jagdeep Khokhar of Patiala about the help of poor students in wake of hike in medical college fees in Punjab, the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab Government would soon make an arrangement so that the students from poor and needy families would shape their career in medical field without any financial problem. The Chief Minister said that the fee had not been increased for a long time but to meet the cost of modern equipments and other expenses, this decision has been taken. This hike would also significantly improve the infrastructure of government hospitals and medical colleges.

Meanwhile, when asked by Rajpura resident Amit Kumar about not wearing masks by the people even in crowded places during COVID-19, the Chief Minister said that he would instruct the Patiala Police to cut the challan and be more strict to such persons who are flouting the COVID norms.

Responding the query of Patiala resident Sachin Dhand for curbing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Patiala, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the situation in Punjab was far better than other states but to control the spread of the disease, the residents will have to take their own responsibility of abiding by the already laid Health Protocols strictly.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that all the district administrations have been asked to make arrangements of masks for the needy as soon as possible. During his Facebook Live program, the Chief Minister exhorted the people of Punjab to stay away from gatherings, maintain social distance, wear masks even in closed rooms and especially take care in air conditioned rooms to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed for repeated hand washing.

