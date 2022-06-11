PUNJAB GOVERNMENT IN ASSOCIATION WITH REGIONAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE OFFICE OF WASHINGTON DC ORGANISES WORKSHOP FOR ENGLISH TEACHERS

New Delhi :Following the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide quality education, a one day Workshop was organised for English Teachers by Regional English Language Office (RELO), Washington DC. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Punjab Government and Department of School Education at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on Thursday.

As many as 320 teachers of subjects including English and Social Studies from across the Punjab participated in the workshop.

The training session was graced by the decorous presence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Principal Advisor to Director Education GNCT of Delhi Shailendra Sharma. Dr Praveen Chaudhary, OSD to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Education, Delhi along with Director SCERT Dr. Maninder Sarkaria, Assistant Director Rajesh Bhardwaj, Assistant Director Gurjeet Singh, State Resource Person Chander Shekhar also present on the occasion.

Regional English Language Officer at Regional English Language Office, American Embassy Ruth Goode, Regional English Language Specialist at Regional English Language Office American Embassy Shweta Khanna and Mentor Teacher and English Language Teacher at Directorate of Education GNCT of Delhi Manu Gulati termed the workshop as a very subjective and quality interactive session with the students and teachers.

Ms. Ruth Goode (RELO), while addressing the workshop, brought in her rich Global experience to captivate the minds of the teachers by focussing on the importance of use of English in the language classrooms.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lent an attentive ear to the grave problems being faced by the teachers in their respective schools and assured them an immediate solution in the times to come.

He appreciated the stupendous efforts made by the teachers for the overall progress and development of the students.

The minister, while exhorting teachers to keep their focus only on teaching, assured them that soon, they will be freed from all the non-teaching tasks.

Mr. Meet Hayer also promised to measure out and grasp all possible ideas and methodologies from foreign countries if ever needed, to bring Quality Education in Punjab.

The Education Minister also said that no teacher would be forced to show farcical results and only actual/genuine results would be considered. He assured that they would be freed from all types of undue pressures