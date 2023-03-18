Punjab Government has suspended mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the state till tomorrow.
An order issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice says that certain sections of the society are likely to threaten public order by incitement to violence endangering human life and property.
It says some sections of the society were using social media platforms for spreading inflammatory material and rumours.
